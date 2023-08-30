New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Google announces October 2023 showcase

We're expecting to see the newest Pixel phone at the next Google showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Google
6

The fall season is usually a busy one in the tech world, and this year seems to be no different with back-to-back event announcements from Apple and Google. The latter has revealed that it will be holding a Made By Google Showcase in October. We’ll likely see a handful of different products from the manufacturer, including the heavily-rumored Pixel 8.

Google made a post on social media today to confirm that its next showcase will take place on October 4, 2023. The post reads, “The w8 is almost over,” clearly teasing the reveal of the Pixel 8 and its family of devices. There has also been speculation surrounding a new iteration of the Pixel Watch being announced here as well.

We’re also curious to see how much AI is discussed alongside Google’s latest line-up of products, given it was the central focus of this year’s Google I/O event.

It’s no coincidence that this announcement comes one day after Apple announced the date for its next event, where we expect to see the iPhone 15 revealed. In fact, Google takes some direct shots at its competitor in its own announcement. The video posted depicts a Pixel phone and iPhone at a spa, with cucumber slices on their cameras. The Pixel phone mocks the iPhone for “finally getting USB-C charging.” It’s been widely reported that the iPhone 15 will do away with the Lightning Cable and implement USB-C charging. The ad also implies a lack of innovation at Apple, teasing how competing smartphones have caught up to the iPhone.

The two events are still separated by nearly a month, with Apple going up first on September 12. Tech event season is upon us, and you can expect to read all about the Pixel 8, as well as whatever other products Google announces, right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 30, 2023 1:08 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Google announces October 2023 showcase

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 30, 2023 3:55 PM

      Pixel watch 2 when?

      • Ugly Bob legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 30, 2023 4:28 PM

        Mr Fitbit Sense just died recently and I think this is the watch I'm waiting for. It seems the new Sense has been watered down, so I want a more fully fledged smartwatch but with fitbit integration. Seems like this is the best bet!

        • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          August 30, 2023 4:33 PM

          RIP Mr Fitbit Sense

    • ShackGPT
      reply
      August 30, 2023 5:11 PM

      They canceled the Pixel Pass

Hello, Meet Lola