Google announces October 2023 showcase We're expecting to see the newest Pixel phone at the next Google showcase.

The fall season is usually a busy one in the tech world, and this year seems to be no different with back-to-back event announcements from Apple and Google. The latter has revealed that it will be holding a Made By Google Showcase in October. We’ll likely see a handful of different products from the manufacturer, including the heavily-rumored Pixel 8.

Google made a post on social media today to confirm that its next showcase will take place on October 4, 2023. The post reads, “The w8 is almost over,” clearly teasing the reveal of the Pixel 8 and its family of devices. There has also been speculation surrounding a new iteration of the Pixel Watch being announced here as well.

We’re also curious to see how much AI is discussed alongside Google’s latest line-up of products, given it was the central focus of this year’s Google I/O event.

The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates: https://t.co/hcAzJ83ajV pic.twitter.com/NWBP2RTdSn — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 30, 2023

It’s no coincidence that this announcement comes one day after Apple announced the date for its next event, where we expect to see the iPhone 15 revealed. In fact, Google takes some direct shots at its competitor in its own announcement. The video posted depicts a Pixel phone and iPhone at a spa, with cucumber slices on their cameras. The Pixel phone mocks the iPhone for “finally getting USB-C charging.” It’s been widely reported that the iPhone 15 will do away with the Lightning Cable and implement USB-C charging. The ad also implies a lack of innovation at Apple, teasing how competing smartphones have caught up to the iPhone.

The two events are still separated by nearly a month, with Apple going up first on September 12. Tech event season is upon us, and you can expect to read all about the Pixel 8, as well as whatever other products Google announces, right here on Shacknews.