Wonderlust Apple Event announced for September 12 The iPhone 15 is expected to be revealed during the upcoming Apple Event.

With the fall season just around the corner, we assumed that it wouldn’t be long until the next Apple Event was announced, where the company would presumably reveal the next iPhone as well as any other products and services being released in the near future. Apple has now confirmed that its next event will be taking place on September 12, and it’s where we expect to see the iPhone 15 officially revealed.

Apple sent out a digital invitation that confirms the next Apple Event will happen on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As always, it will be streamed on the Apple website.

Apple didn’t provide any additional details, but there are a couple of interesting clues in the invitation itself. This fall’s Apple Event is called “Wonderlust,” which isn’t actually a word in the English dictionary, but could be a play on “Wanderlust,” which means a longing for wandering or travel. The Apple logo featured in the invite appears to be made of sand or a similar material, with particles blowing away. Apple is known for dropping vague hints in its event invites, and tech speculators will surely be picking this one apart up until September 12.

As for what we should expect at the event, the iPhone 15 is at the top of the list. There have been multiple reports about the device, and it would maintain Apple’s annual cadence of iPhone releases. Most notably, the iPhone 15 is rumored to be replacing the lightning charger with a USB-C cable.

With the next Apple Event set for September 12, there are only a few weeks to go until we get a look at what the world’s biggest company has been working on. For all your Apple News, stay with us right here on Shacknews.