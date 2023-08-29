New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Wonderlust Apple Event announced for September 12

The iPhone 15 is expected to be revealed during the upcoming Apple Event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
2

With the fall season just around the corner, we assumed that it wouldn’t be long until the next Apple Event was announced, where the company would presumably reveal the next iPhone as well as any other products and services being released in the near future. Apple has now confirmed that its next event will be taking place on September 12, and it’s where we expect to see the iPhone 15 officially revealed.

Apple sent out a digital invitation that confirms the next Apple Event will happen on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. As always, it will be streamed on the Apple website.

Apple didn’t provide any additional details, but there are a couple of interesting clues in the invitation itself. This fall’s Apple Event is called “Wonderlust,” which isn’t actually a word in the English dictionary, but could be a play on “Wanderlust,” which means a longing for wandering or travel. The Apple logo featured in the invite appears to be made of sand or a similar material, with particles blowing away. Apple is known for dropping vague hints in its event invites, and tech speculators will surely be picking this one apart up until September 12.

The classic Apple "Think Differnt" logo

As for what we should expect at the event, the iPhone 15 is at the top of the list. There have been multiple reports about the device, and it would maintain Apple’s annual cadence of iPhone releases. Most notably, the iPhone 15 is rumored to be replacing the lightning charger with a USB-C cable.

With the next Apple Event set for September 12, there are only a few weeks to go until we get a look at what the world’s biggest company has been working on. For all your Apple News, stay with us right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 29, 2023 9:58 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Wonderlust Apple Event announced for September 12

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 29, 2023 11:10 AM

      My 13 Pro performs just like when I got it almost 2 years ago.

      The new periscope lenses thing seems nice but there’s no way I’m dragging a Pro Max around, the Pro is already big enough and weights a lot with the case :(

Hello, Meet Lola