Black Friday 2019 Google Pixel Deals - Phones, Smart Homes, & Security

It’s that time of year again. Time to check your lists and shop the best deals, and Shacknews is here to help. This time we’re looking at the Google store. Google has plenty of goodies up for grabs at pretty great prices. If you’re looking to up the tech in your home with new Smart Homes, routers, or other tech or looking to upgrade your phone or mobile device, this list has you covered on Google Devices.

Black Friday 2019 Google Store Deals

Google’s Black Friday 2019 store focuses in on their mobile devices, Smart Home devices, and the Google Nest security and connectivity products. There are substantial sales on the Google Pixel 3 and 4, good savings on camera bundles and monitoring devices, and some of these deals even start as soon as November 24 to give people an even better head start if they want. They’ve even got a deal on the Google Stadia if that’s your thing. Here are some of the highlights of the Google Black Friday Store sales.



If you’re looking to up your home security, connectivity, and monitoring systems, Google also has all of your Nest needs covered with these sales.

Black Friday 2019 Major Retailer Google Deals

The Google Store isn’t the only one rocking great Google mobile and Smart Home products. Check out these other Black Friday 2019 deals at major retailers.

Target Black Friday 2019 Google Deals

Target is offering Smart Home devices at a discount and the Google Pixel with a pretty nice bonus gift card upon activation in its Black Friday ad. Many of these deals can be ordered online and delivered or purchased and arranged for in-store pick-up.

Best Buy Black Friday 2019 Google Deals

Best Buy doesn’t have much going on, but they do have the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL on sale. They even sweeten their deal by offering an extra $50 in savings with activation.

Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL - Save $100 on sale + $50 on activation

So take your pick among the bunch for anything Google. Need to find yourself some other gifts? For more great deals on mobile devices, video games, consoles, and peripherals, check out the rest of our guides to the best Black Friday 2019 deals.

