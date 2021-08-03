New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google Pixel 6: Release date, price, specs, and Tensor chip details

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 phone.
Donovan Erskine
3

Google recently announced the Google Pixel 6, the latest device in its line of smartphones. Likely to release sometime this year, the Pixel 6 is slated to be Google’s most impressive smartphone yet. With that in mind, let’s dig into what we know about the Google Pixel 6’s release date, price, and specs.

Google Pixel 6 Tensor chip details

Easily the biggest change in the Google Pixel 6 is its new Tensor chip. The Tensor is a custom-built SoC designed specifically for the Pixel. The company boasts that this chip will make the Pixel 6 “the fastest, smartest, and most secure Pixel phones yet.” A lot of the Tensor’s power is in its AI and machine learning.

Google Pixel 6 specs 

Google has not yet revealed the official specs list for the google Pixel 6, but the below chart depicts the currently rumored specs, as reported by Tom’s Hardware.

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro
OS Android 12 Android 12
Display 6.4 In. (90Hz) 6.71 In. (120Hz)
RAM 8GB 12GB
Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB
Rear camera 50MP (wide angle) + 12 MP (ultra wide angle) 50MP (wide) + 48MP (tele) + 12MP (ultra wide)
Front camera 8MP 12MP
Battery 4,614 mAh 5,000 mAh

Google Pixel 6 price

Though the phone is likely only a couple months away, Google has yet to give a price for the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The most recent phone in this line, the Pixel 5, launched at $599 USD. However, with the fancy new Tensor chip, it’s likely that the Pixel 6 will launch at a higher price.

Google Pixel 6 Release date

Although Google just recently announced the Pixel 6, it’s unclear when the product will be released outside of its confirmed Fall 2021 window. Looking at past Google Pixel phones, they usually launch at some point in October. The only time a Pixel didn’t launch in October was in 2020 when the Pixel 5 released in September. It’s a safe bet that the Pixel 6 will drop in either September or October of this year.

That’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 6, from price, to release date, and specs. Google is sure to provide new information as we get closer to release, so bookmark this page for future updates.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

