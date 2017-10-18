Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will hack and slash in fall 2020
The Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance team has set out to put the 'action' back in 'action-RPG.'
Find out what a Magicuser is on this week's episode of Arcade Corner.
The director for Dungeons & Dragons issues statement in support of developer Beamdog.
Two decades after Tower of Doom stormed arcades, Capcom is reviving their highly-regarded Dungeons & Dragons games. After spending some hands-on time with the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara demo, it's clear that the original arcade experience has been successfully remastered and enhanced without compromising the legacy of the original classics.
Capcom released two Dungeons & Dragons brawlers in the mid-1990s, and they are now bringing them back as a collection called the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara coming this June, the company announced at its panel at PAX East today.
A Korean ratings board has outed "Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara," likely a combination of the the classic Capcom arcade games Tower of Doom and Shadow over Mystara.
After six years in the market, Dungeons & Dragons Online will receive its first expansion pack, bringing fans to the famed Forgotten Realms. Menace of the Underdark comes out this summer.