Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara preview: classic arcade revival

Two decades after Tower of Doom stormed arcades, Capcom is reviving their highly-regarded Dungeons & Dragons games. After spending some hands-on time with the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara demo, it's clear that the original arcade experience has been successfully remastered and enhanced without compromising the legacy of the original classics.

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara confirmed

Capcom released two Dungeons & Dragons brawlers in the mid-1990s, and they are now bringing them back as a collection called the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara coming this June, the company announced at its panel at PAX East today.

