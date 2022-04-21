Dragonslayer, the newest module update for Neverwinter, arrives in June New Fizban's Treasury of Dragons-inspired module for Neverwinter arrives on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in June.

Fans of the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMO Neverwinter will have lots to be excited about this summer as the game will be receiving a large update. During the D&D Direct Showcase presented this morning, Wizards of the Coasts revealed that Neverwinter Dragonslayer is headed for the popular MMO this June.

This update for Neverwinter is inspired by Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, a comprehensive guide to the dragons of the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. The update module will let players become dragonslayers as they will enter epic lairs and attempt to eliminate chromatic dragons from the D&D universe. Dragonslayer will also introduce a brand-new Dragon Hunt system, bringing new battles, lairs, challenges, rewards, and more. Additionally, the update will include a complete revamp of Neverwinter’s dragons that will make them more epic than ever before, along with a major content update to the Temple of Tiama Trial that pits players against the five-headed draconic goddess, Tiamat.

“As a fan of Dungeons & Dragons for over 25 years, it’s an absolute honor to announce our upcoming module, Neverwinter: Dragonslayer, during the first-ever D&D Direct,” said Brett Norton, executive producer for Neverwinter. “The module was built for fans of D&D’s dragons, including those who loved all the new dragon adventure possibilities that Fizban’s introduced. We’re excited for all D&D players, both new and old, to tackle the challenges of becoming a dragonslayer in our upcoming update!”

Neverwinter is a free-to-play action MMORPG featuring fast-paced combat and epic dungeons. Players can wander around the vast city of Neverwinter and its surrounding lands, learning the vivid history of the iconic city in the Forgotten Realms and battling its many enemies. The game was originally launched for PC back in 2013 and was later ported to Xbox consoles in 2015 and PlayStation consoles in 2016.