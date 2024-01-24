New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resolution Games & Wizards of the Coast to collab on VR D&D game

Resolution Games previously developed VR tabletop game Demeo and will now be working to develop the first VR game set in the Dungeons & Dragons IP.
TJ Denzer
Image via Wizards of the Coast
1

A major collaboration has been annouced by VR-specialized game studio Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast. Resolution will begin development of a Dungeons & Dragons VR game. It will be the first virtual reality title that has been set in the iconic tabletop fantasy RPG universe.

Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast announced the collaboration in a press release put out this week. With the collaboration’s announcement, Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm was thrilled to share more on the partnership with Wizards of the Coast:

A campaign in Demeo where several fantasy characters on a game board enter a dungeon
Resolution Games has already proven it has an idea of how to develop a virtual table-top RPG with previous games like Demeo.
Source: Resolution Games

Resolution Games no doubt proved its mettle to Wizards of the Coast with its previous release, Demeo. With that game, Resolution showed a talent for developing a quality virtual table-top boardgame and turn-based RPG from the ground up and supported it with plenty of content and even a non-VR version with crossplay in post-launch updates.

“Resolution Games has a clear understanding of how to bring players together and capture the fun of tabletop gaming on digital platforms in an accessible way,” Wizards of the Coast SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing Eugene Evans said in a statement. “They are an ideal partner to bring a new Dungeons & Dragons video game to life in VR and beyond. Dungeons & Dragons and our other world class gaming brands continue to attract amazing partners as we execute our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development.”

It looks like we can look forward to some more Dungeons & Dragons goodness, this time in VR, sometime in the future. As we await more details on what Resolution Games’ VR D&D title looks like, stay tuned fore more updates and coverage here at Shacknews.

