Shacknews Holiday 2021 Gift Guide for Gamers

There’s a lot of good stuff out there for gamers this holiday season, but what do you get that special person in your life who already has enough video games? Well, over here at Shacknews we thought we’d give you a hand with a list of some products that might be just the thing you’re looking for this year.

Tabletop RPGs

Sometimes you’ve had enough screen time but you still feel like gaming, that’s where Tabletop RPGs come in. They’re a great way to get those creative juices flowing and have some social fun. And they’re more popular than they’ve ever been thanks to everyone being an indoor kid for the last two years. Of course, there’s the tried and true game that started it all, Dungeons & Dragons, which happened to put out a ton of reference books recently including a new edition of Ravenloft. There’s also the fantastic Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and The Wild Beyond the Witchligh for folks looking to spice up their adventures. And you could always treat your hard-working DM to a new Dungeon Master’s Screen & Dungeon Kit, or maybe a nice set of dice.

For those that love the idea of TTRPGs but maybe prefer mutants or giant sandworms over wizards and orcs, there are plenty of options out there. Modiphius put out some great TTRPG versions of both Fallout and Dune this year if you wanna make the spice flow or spend some time in the Wasteland. There’s also the classic sci-fi RPG Shadowrun, that’s basically D&D meets Bladerunner.

Can’t meet up in person? There are sites like D&D Beyond and Roll20, the latter of which is offering discounts on their Pro and Plus annual subscriptions right now. As someone who started playing D&D with their friends at the beginning of the pandemic, both of these sites have been immensely helpful at keeping our remote campaign going and definitely kept our spirits up through hard times.

Arcades

Home arcades have been gaining popularity in no small part thanks to the efforts of companies like Arcade 1Up and they’ve once again put out an impressive line of ¾ scale arcade cabs this year. Whether you’re talking about their new Ms.PAC-MAN, Terminator 2, Ridge Racer, or Killer Instinct cabs there’s definitely something out there for the old school gamer in your life.

If you’re looking for something fun that won’t take up as much space, there are also several options that will fit on a desk. New Wave Toys mini-arcades are full of detail and totally playable. You can grab smaller desktop cabs like 1942, Q-Bert, or Dragon’s Lair and still have room under the tree for more. I’d also recommend their USB Chargers that look like old-school arcade change machines to help power your new tiny arcade.

Toys

Sometimes I feel like there are more action figures and playsets targeting the adult toy collector scene than kids. Which kind of makes sense when you consider adults have all the disposable income. But, whether you’re shopping for a child or your inner child this holiday season, there’s something for everyone.

Just about every year Hasbro is cooking up something for the nerdy toy connoisseur in your life and this year is no exception. If you really wanna show someone some love, you can back the Star Wars Black Series Rancor currently up on Haslab or get them a giant Transformer-like the Titan WFC-K30 Autobot Ark. Ghostbusters: Afterlife just hit theaters and Hasbro’s Plasma Series figures could be the perfect gift for the fan in your life.

Beyond Hasbro, there’s a ton of high-end fig companies out there. Good Smile’s Nendoroids are tiny and cute and usually come with a variety of accessories like weapons and alt faceplates as well as their own figure base to help you display them in cool poses. Square Enix not only makes some great games but some very cool figs as well and their set of polygon Final Fantasy 7 figures is on sale right now.

Company Stores

Your loved one is bound to look stunning in a Silent Hill holiday sweater.

If you want to keep it gaming-related, there’s certainly a hefty amount of merch out there for just about any title you can think of. Konami recently opened up their own company store which features some killer holiday sweaters inspired by titles like Silent Hill and Castlevania. The Konami store also features other great gifts like pillows with both Belmont and Dracula family crests on them, some very fancy Metal Gear and Sunset Riders framed art, and more.

It’s hard to go wrong with anything Nintendo, so maybe stop by their shop for the perfect t-shirt or throw pillow for the Big N fan in your life. Square Enix not only has some great figures for folks, but also a ton of merch that runs the gamut from pins, mugs, mousepads, and even some interesting Final Fantasy-inspired carabiners. Maybe you know someone who needs some Jet Set Radio sunglasses or a Sonic The Hedgehog holiday sweater? Head on over to Sega’s online store which happens to be running a sale right now as well. And you’re sure to find something for the Guardian in your life over at Bungie’s online store.

Pokemon

Pokemon is a staple of not only video games but the collector’s world as well. The Pokemon Trading Card Game is more popular than ever and it can be tough to come by booster packs, ETBs, or cards in general, but they are out there and it’s worth checking for them at your local retailers or online. Beyond that, there’s a ton of official holiday merch that you can pick up right now on sale including plushies, figurines, and clothing over at the official Pokemon Center website. Help a loved one catch’em all this holiday season.

Astro backpack and custom A40 headsets

Our own TJ Denzer tricked out everything on these custom A40s.

If you’ve got someone in your life that needs a new pair of headphones for gaming, why not make them extra-special by letting them design their own custom Astro A40 headset. Just about every aspect of the A40s can be tricked out with a personalized color scheme and they come in a handy-dandy hardshell protective case.

Astro also happens to make what I consider to be the ultimate gamer backpack which comes with several massive compartments for gaming on the go. You can fit just about anything you’d need for gaming into Astro’s latest backpack, except for maybe a massive desktop PC. It’s also got compartments everywhere for storing this and that, including what I consider to be the best drink holding compartments on any bag ever, and a nice spot made specifically for holding those custom A40s for you.

Solid-State Drives

It seems like no one ever has enough space both physically and digitally. Thankfully Western Digital has come out with several SSDs this year for just about any kind of gamer out there. They’ve got internal drives for your PC, some of which come with a free copy of Battlefield 2042, And they’ve also got a decent selection of both internal and external drives for the PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X to help make sure that your favorite gamer never runs out of digital space.

There you have it! These are just some of the great things that you can get for the gamer in your life who already has all the games they need. Any other ideas for gamer-related gifts? Be sure to share them in the Chatty comments thread below and good luck finding that perfect gift this holiday season!