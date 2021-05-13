Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance comes to Xbox Game Pass on day one It's been revealed that Dark Alliance will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers when it launches next month.

First revealed back in 2019, Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is the latest video game based on the D&D franchise. Set to launch in June, Dark Alliance will be available on PC as well as home consoles. However, Microsoft has scored a sweet bonus for fans, as it’s been announced that Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches next month.

A post was made to Xbox Wire on May 13 to announce Dark Alliance coming to Xbox Game Pass. Dark Alliance will be available via Xbox Game Pass on consoles, Windows 10 (PC), and on mobile devices thanks to Cloud Gaming when it releases on June 22. Players will only need a base subscription to Xbox Game Pass in order to play the game.

Though it has the Dungeons & Dragons moniker, Dark Alliance is a departure from what fans expect from the D&D franchise. It’s a brawler, with less of an impact on the intricate statistics and abilities involved with typical D&D. The game was first announced with a cinematic trailer back at the 2019 Game Awards. The gameplay trailer released in March gave us a look at all of the deadly creatures we’ll face off against during our journey through Icewind Dale.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will launch on June 22, 2021. The game will be available at no additional charge for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on any of the service’s existing platforms on release day. Stick with Shacknews for more on Xbox Game Pass and Dark Alliance.