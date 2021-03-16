D&D Dark Alliance gameplay trailer further pushes its new action co-op rebirth The latest Dark Alliance gameplay trailer is full of beholders, giants, wraiths, and further fantasy RPG goodness, but with action melee instead of dice rolls.

It’s been a while since we heard anything about the return of Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance. Having been shown off back in 2019, this title from Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games is taking a slightly more methodic spinoff franchise of old in a heavily action-oriented direction. And recently, Tuque and Wizards finally brought this game back into our periphery with a new gameplay trailer re-instilling the hefty action co-op twist on its upcoming title. We also got a release date.

Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast dropped the new Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance trailer on March 16, 2021. Officially set for launch on June 22, 2021 via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, the new trailer kicks off with many of the fantasy creatures we’ve come to expect, including D&D iconic creatures beholders and wraiths. That said, it doesn’t take long for Ozzy Osbourne to kick in and the trailer to change tunes into an action oriented direction in which we get to see our usual fantasy fiction RPG classes battling it out against these and other wretched creatures.

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance was originally announced in 2019, a revival of the classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance console titles that took the classic franchise in a more Diablo-like hack-‘n-slash direction. This, however, is an even far more action-oriented take on Dark Alliance, leaning heavily into combos and what look like arena battles against the more deadly denizens of the Dungeons & Dragons world. We see warriors, hunters, rogues, humans, elves, dwarves, and more of our usual playable staples, but it moves from the top-down isometric style of old to behind-the-character third-person action as each character throws down a collection of attacks and abilities. Either way, the trailer has the new Dark Alliance looking like it will be an interesting and over-the-top diversion from the usual strategy RPG style that many other users of the D&D style have been running lately.

With the June 22 launch date set on the 2021 gaming calendar, stay tuned for more coverage of D&D Dark Alliance leading up to the game’s release date this year.