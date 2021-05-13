New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apotheosis Studios interview: Working with Wizards of the Coast & more

The team behind Sirens: Battle of the Bards discuss working with Wizards of the Coast and future digital prospects for their creations.

Chris Jarrard
1

The folks at Apotheosis Studios have carved out a nice little niche for themselves by creating some lavish art books and tabletop games, including some in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. They are preparing a new 5th-edition D&D campaign under the name Sirens: Battle of the Bards with Satine Phoenix. 

Our resident video specialist Greg Burke got the opportunity to sit down with Satine Phoenix and Jamison Stone to talk about the working relationship with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast as well as the possibility of bringing their products to the digital realm.

Sirens: Battle of the Bards recently made its debut on Kickstarter and managed to reach its funding goal in only forty minutes. The resounding success of the Kickstarter campaign shows there is lots of community interest in the endeavor and how much love there is for the Bard class in D&D. The official website overview explains what fans can expect:

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Chris Jarrard

