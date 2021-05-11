New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Black Isle Studios promises PC port of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is coming

The original Dark Alliance got a re-release on modern consoles, but Black Isle says an upgraded PC port is also on the way. Re-release of the sequel is also possible.
TJ Denzer
1

Just a week ago, Black Isle Studios surprised fans of the classic hack ‘n slash co-op RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance with a re-release of the original game on modern consoles. It included upgraded textures, higher resolution support, and launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, PC players were not included in the nostalgic love. That said, Black Isle is working to remedy this in short order. A PC port is on the way. What’s more, an upgraded Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is also a likely possibility.

Black Isle Studios announced its efforts on the PC port in a recent Twitter exchange on May 10, 2021. According to the studio, it is hard at work on delivering a PC port of the relaunch of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance that came to consoles on May 7, 2021. It didn’t have a date for when this PC port might launch, but claimed that it’s the next priority for the studio. In that same exchange, Black Isle also assured fans that Dark Alliance 2 was on the table as a real possibility after the PC port is done.

It should be noted, this is the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, not to be confused with Tunque Games’ Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which is another co-op fantasy-fiction melee set to launch in June 2021. After a surprise launch last week, it has generally garnered praise from old school fans looking to re-explore the classic hack ‘n slash RPG that would go on get a sequel and also spawn games like EverQuest: Champions of Norrath.

With an PC version of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance promised and a re-release of the sequel on the table, stay tuned for further details. We’ll share updates such as a launch date and a Dark Alliance 2 confirmation as they become available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

