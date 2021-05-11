Black Isle Studios promises PC port of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is coming
The original Dark Alliance got a re-release on modern consoles, but Black Isle says an upgraded PC port is also on the way. Re-release of the sequel is also possible.
Just a week ago, Black Isle Studios surprised fans of the classic hack ‘n slash co-op RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance with a re-release of the original game on modern consoles. It included upgraded textures, higher resolution support, and launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, PC players were not included in the nostalgic love. That said, Black Isle is working to remedy this in short order. A PC port is on the way. What’s more, an upgraded Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is also a likely possibility.
Black Isle Studios announced its efforts on the PC port in a recent Twitter exchange on May 10, 2021. According to the studio, it is hard at work on delivering a PC port of the relaunch of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance that came to consoles on May 7, 2021. It didn’t have a date for when this PC port might launch, but claimed that it’s the next priority for the studio. In that same exchange, Black Isle also assured fans that Dark Alliance 2 was on the table as a real possibility after the PC port is done.
PC release is in the works right now. Hoping to have it on Steam this year.— Black Isle Studios (@BlackIsleStudio) May 10, 2021
And the sequel is on the table. Stay tuned!
It should be noted, this is the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, not to be confused with Tunque Games’ Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which is another co-op fantasy-fiction melee set to launch in June 2021. After a surprise launch last week, it has generally garnered praise from old school fans looking to re-explore the classic hack ‘n slash RPG that would go on get a sequel and also spawn games like EverQuest: Champions of Norrath.
With an PC version of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance promised and a re-release of the sequel on the table, stay tuned for further details. We’ll share updates such as a launch date and a Dark Alliance 2 confirmation as they become available.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Black Isle Studios promises PC port of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is coming