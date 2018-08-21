DayZ Livonia DLC brings new map, chance to be mauled by bears
Players still surviving on Chernarus will have a new map and features to look forward to in the newly released DLC for DayZ.
It's a hard (puff, puff) pass for Australia, so Bohemia Interactive is getting rid of the Mary Jane.l
Another staple in the survival genre heads to consoles via the Xbox One.
I promise to stop drinking, start exercising, and stop using foul language next year as well.
A project years in the making, the Chernarus map featured in DayZ and Arma 2 has been faithfully recreated in Minecraft.
Dean Hall of Rocketwerkz isn't saying too much too soon, though.
This would be a good time to change your passwords if you frequent the DayZ forums.
Big DayZ features were announced at the E3 2015 PC Gaming Show. Brian Hicks from Bohemia Interactive announced three upcoming features that will greatly expand the game.
Coffee Stain Studios has announced it will be released a DayZ-inspired DLC for its Goat Simulator called GoatZ.
You know... human flesh... to use as bait. It's... just being used for bait, right? Right?