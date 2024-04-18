ShackStream: Rescuing TJ in DayZ After an unfortunate incident at Northwest Airfield last week, the gang heads out to rescue TJ.

Today, the DayZ Shackstream gang will wake up in Berezino, the last known location of one of Chernarus’ newest resident, TJ. After unfortunate events at Northwest Airfield last week, TJ was sent to the coast to start all over.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, Jan, Dusty, and Rumpo have already made their way to Berezino and will wake up close to where TJ was last reported to have been. The team was separated after a gas attack cut short their exploration of Northwest Airfield, killing TJ and sending him back to the coast. While attempts were made to reunite last Thursday, it wasn’t in the cards. Once the team is fully reunited, they will roam the lands looking to get TJ properly geared again and perhaps, for the first time in five livestreams, actually encounter another player. At this point, our ability to not see another human being is becoming a bit ridiculous.

