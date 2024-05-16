New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Livonia in DayZ

It's time to seek out the greener pastures of Livonia.
Jan Ole Peek
After spending the past two months all over Chenarus, our DayZ Survivor School moves over to Livonia, an official expansion map of DayZ. We expect greener fields, more temperate conditions, and a lot of rainfall.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, the group, including a fully trained and well-versed in the adventures of DayZ TJ, strikes out to explore Livonia for the first time. Here, we expect not only a very green landscape, but surely the citizens of this new land will be less cranky than in Chernarus, right? We'll do our best to survive the early stages of finding loot, securing food, and finding each other. We'll then head South across the open world and see what kind of trouble and shenanigans we can get into.

Tune in if you get the chance. We always appreciate you watching, chatting, and of course hitting us with that free Prime Gaming subscription if you have one burning a hole in your pocket.

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

