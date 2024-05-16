ShackStream: Livonia in DayZ It's time to seek out the greener pastures of Livonia.

After spending the past two months all over Chenarus, our DayZ Survivor School moves over to Livonia, an official expansion map of DayZ. We expect greener fields, more temperate conditions, and a lot of rainfall.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, the group, including a fully trained and well-versed in the adventures of DayZ TJ, strikes out to explore Livonia for the first time. Here, we expect not only a very green landscape, but surely the citizens of this new land will be less cranky than in Chernarus, right? We'll do our best to survive the early stages of finding loot, securing food, and finding each other. We'll then head South across the open world and see what kind of trouble and shenanigans we can get into.

Tune in if you get the chance. We always appreciate you watching, chatting, and of course hitting us with that free Prime Gaming subscription if you have one burning a hole in your pocket.