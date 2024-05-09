ShackStream: Vybor bound in DayZ The gang is headed to Vybor, talking DayZ Frostline along the way now that TJ is back from Prague.

After weeks of showing TJ the ropes in DayZ, our band of hardened survivors have encountered exactly one player, who they promptly shot and looted. Tonight, the gang ups the stakes once more by heading to one of the most volatile places in all Chernarus, Vybor Military Base. No, we’re not talking about Northwest Airfield, but the small military base to the south of it. It’s our next attempt at finding some trouble.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, Jan, Dusty, TJ, and myself are geared up and ready to take on whatever DayZ can throw at us. Along the path, we’ll absolutely be talking about DayZ Frostline, the new winter map coming in 2024. TJ was in Prague all last week talking to the folks at Bohemia about Frostline, so he’ll have lots to say about the next map coming to DayZ.

Tune in if you get a chance, and light up the chat so we can talk DayZ with you. That support is always incredible, but if you want to take things a step further, don’t hesitate to spend Jeff Bezos’ money by throwing us your Prime Gaming subscription if you don’t have other plans for it.

See you tonight, survivors.