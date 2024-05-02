New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Being bandits in DayZ

With TJ off on his own adventure, it's time to drop the nice guy act.
Jan Ole Peek
1

DayZ Survivor School star pupil, TJ Denzer, is absent this week, so that means the teachers get to play. After a previous unsuccessful attempt to seek out trouble at the Northwest Airfield, Jan, Rumpo, and Dusty will try again and head out in search of loot and gunfights.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, the Northwest Airfield will be the focus of this week's expedition. Fully equipped with high-grade military gear, the group will attempt to not only loot the popular destination, but also look for other players. After the first contact with a rather oblivious player last week, there is high hope for a more complex engagement. Desire is high to practice skills and come away as victors, but there's always a good likelihood of defeat or, perhaps worse, an uneventful evening. The group will do their best to ensure it's the former.

Tune in if you get the chance. We always appreciate you watching, chatting, and of course hitting us with that free Prime Gaming subscription if you have one burning a hole in your pocket.

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

