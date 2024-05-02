ShackStream: Being bandits in DayZ With TJ off on his own adventure, it's time to drop the nice guy act.

DayZ Survivor School star pupil, TJ Denzer, is absent this week, so that means the teachers get to play. After a previous unsuccessful attempt to seek out trouble at the Northwest Airfield, Jan, Rumpo, and Dusty will try again and head out in search of loot and gunfights.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, the Northwest Airfield will be the focus of this week's expedition. Fully equipped with high-grade military gear, the group will attempt to not only loot the popular destination, but also look for other players. After the first contact with a rather oblivious player last week, there is high hope for a more complex engagement. Desire is high to practice skills and come away as victors, but there's always a good likelihood of defeat or, perhaps worse, an uneventful evening. The group will do their best to ensure it's the former.

