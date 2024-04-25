ShackStream: Going public in DayZ The gang takes to public servers to give TJ an authentic DayZ experience.

Today, the DayZ ShackStream goes public. No, I’m not talking about trading our stream on the stock market. I’m talking about taking TJ to public DayZ servers after spending several sessions on DayZ Underground.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, Jan, Dusty, Rumpo, and TJ will all spawn into a public DayZ server and see where the apocalypse takes them. After days on DUG, we figured that we should introduce TJ to the chaos that is public DayZ, where very few interactions end without bloodshed. The chances of one or even all our DayZ heroes perishing to fresh spawns is high, which should make for an entertaining time. The rules of engagement are clear: attack before being attacked.

Tune in if you get the chance.