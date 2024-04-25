New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Going public in DayZ

The gang takes to public servers to give TJ an authentic DayZ experience.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today, the DayZ ShackStream goes public. No, I’m not talking about trading our stream on the stock market. I’m talking about taking TJ to public DayZ servers after spending several sessions on DayZ Underground.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT, Jan, Dusty, Rumpo, and TJ will all spawn into a public DayZ server and see where the apocalypse takes them. After days on DUG, we figured that we should introduce TJ to the chaos that is public DayZ, where very few interactions end without bloodshed. The chances of one or even all our DayZ heroes perishing to fresh spawns is high, which should make for an entertaining time. The rules of engagement are clear: attack before being attacked.

Tune in if you get the chance. We love the chat interaction and, if you enjoy the stream, feel free to give us a follow. If you really like what you see, toss us one of those Prime Gaming subscriptions that are burning a hole in your back pocket. We love taking Jeff Bezos’ money.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

