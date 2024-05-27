DayZ update 1.25 patch notes improve audio for firearms, player noise & more Players can also enjoy ambient music as they travel around the hostile world.

DayZ has received another update in the form of Update 1.25. This new version of the game looks to add some more atmosphere to the world with ambient music, updates the audio of various firearms, adjusts player noise, and more. Take a look at what’s changing below!

Bohemia Interactive has revealed that update 1.25 for DayZ is now available for players to download. In a blog post, the developer outlined what players can expect from this latest version of the game. While there aren’t the classic bullet points you might expect from patch notes, this post went into some detail about the audio design improvements the team has made.

Firstly, ambient music has made its way to the world. The team worked with Czech composer Dikolson to create roughly 70 minutes of music with more to come soon. You can even listen to the tunes via the Soundtracks section on Steam.

Beyond music, there is also some rework to the audio of shotguns, crossbows, and the grenade launcher. Keep an ear out for other players too, as the team has rebalanced the distance where you can hear another player’s actions.

The update also adds in the VS-89, a long-range bolt-action firearm with a 10-round magazine. Players on PC can also take advantage of the Enfusion crash reporter.

That’s it for DayZ update 1.25. Bohemia Interactive does sign off with word that update 1.26 is next on the agenda and it will be released together with DayZ Frostline. Is this the first you’re hearing of it? Well then you need to read over TJ Denzer’s piece about DayZ Frostline and its wintery map and then listen to his interview with the DayZ Project Lead, Tomáš “Thales” Přiby.