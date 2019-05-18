Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.07 patch notes
In the first major update to COD Modern Warfare, the 725 shotgun, M4A1, and claymores take a hit as new maps join the multiplayer playlists and more.
As Call of Duty League gears up for its 2020 season, we finally know where and when to catch the action with the newly released World Tour schedule.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare is getting its first major update and the infamously deadly claymores and 725 shotgun are on the slate among other changes.
Modern Warfare is doing quite well for itself, and it's raking in the cash as early as three days after its official launch.
Find out what the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC requirements and recommended specs are so you can dive in this October when the game launches.
Jump online to get some Call of Duty on if you play on PS4 right now to start the weekend a little early.
Check out some piping-hot footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of its fall release.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer teases a gritty look at war ahead of the game's October debut.
According to leaks, this year's entry in the Call of Duty series is a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Next year's Call of Duty is reported to be under massive restructuring as Activision relieves Raven and Sledgehammer of leadership role.