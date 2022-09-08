Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announced ahead of COD Next A new mobile version of the Call of Duty battle royale appears to be on its way.

Activision is preparing a full presentation for Call of Duty, which is set to air next week. However, the publisher isn't waiting to make at least one big announcement. The Call of Duty: Warzone phenomenon will no longer be kept to PC and consoles. A new mobile version of the battle royale has been confirmed to be in development.

As of Thursday's announcement, there's little information about this reveal. Here's all anybody knows so far: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is coming soon to mobile devices and more information will be revealed during the upcoming Call of Duty Next presentation. However, those who have been following this story may not be entirely surprised by this reveal, considering that Activision began hiring for mobile Warzone developers earlier this year.

COD Next will air on Thursday, September 15 and feature major reveals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the pending reboot to Warzone (titled Warzone 2.0). Activision had previously stated that the show would include updates on its line of Call of Duty mobile titles and this appears to be one of the bigger ones. Whether Warzone Mobile will act as a concurrent companion to the existing Warzone or whether it will be a totally separate experience (similar to what Apex Legends has done) remains to be seen.

We'll be watching for more information on this during next week's COD Next event. We'll also be looking out for other Call of Duty news, especially as the Modern Warfare 2 beta is set to begin that same weekend. Keep it on Shacknews as we monitor these and other stories.