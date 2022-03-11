Call of Duty: Warzone devs are hiring to port the game to mobile devices Despite its various issues, it looks like Activision Blizzard is moving forward with plans to get Call of Duty's battle royale mode over to mobile.

With so many issues going on at Activision Blizzard, it’s a wonder anything can get done there right now, but the show must go on. ActiBlizz has talked previously about getting Call of Duty: Warzone over to mobile devices, but it looks like it’s finally making moves to get the port going. The publisher and developers recently announced they were staffing up to work on developing Call of Duty: Warzone’s mobile counterpart.

The hiring call for devs came out of a Call of Duty staff blog post on March 10, 2022. According to the post, Activision Blizzard is ready to move forward with development on Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile devices. That means it’s hiring various positions to work on the development of the port, including network and system programmers, UI artists and programmers, producers, product managers, and UI artists. That also likely means Warzone on mobile is still likely in a very early stage and won’t come out for a long time.

Activision Blizzard is hiring for a number of positions that will focus on porting Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices.

It’s worth noting that a Warzone mobile port is separate from the already existing Call of Duty Mobile, which has proven to be highly popular for Activision Blizzard. With the success of the port of Call of Duty Mobile (including garnering around 100 million downloads in its first week of release), many have been asking for Activision Blizzard to similarly port Warzone. The battle royale has taken on its own life outside the core game and garnered a wealth of its own attention and popularity.

Activision Blizzard still has plenty of issues to deal with, but it looks like business is moving forward as usual amid controversy. With Call of Duty: Warzone confirmed for mobile, we’ll stay tuned for further updates as development continues.