Call of Duty: Warzone has topped 50 million players

In news that likely surprises absolutely no one, Call of Duty: Warzone is doing extremely well for itself. Like, being played by over 50 million people well.

Activision made an official announcement on Friday that, since it broke 30 million players three weeks ago, it's managed to amass a whopping 50 million people. It's only been about four weeks since the game was first released to the masses. Shocker! Call of Duty: Warzone is performing admirably. All joking aside, these are pretty great numbers for the game, and if you've been curious about how it plays, now's a great time to check it out, naturally.

These aren't official numbers just yet, but no one is questioning how well Warzone has been doing. It just recently launched its new third season, with plenty of new maps, goodies, and the new Quads game mode to boot. Activision has been spending plenty of time making tweaks to the formula and working to ensure it's the best it can be as well, so players are really digging it.

If you've been dropping into Warzone, be sure to let us know how your experience has gone over the past few weeks. It looks like there are still some pretty exciting things on the horizon, and there may be a Duos mode on the way as well. It's clear Infinity Ward wants to make playing this mode worth your while, so we'll of course be watching to see what decisions they make next.

In the meantime, catch you online? We'll see you all there very soon. There's always something interesting happening (or about to) in the world of Call of Duty.