Apex Legends Mobile launches on iOS & Android next week

Respawn Entertainment is finally ready to launch the mobile version of Apex Legends on iOS and Android devices.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
3

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have been promising for a long time to bring their hit battle royale Apex Legends to mobile devices. It has been delayed a couple times, but after some betas and testing, Apex Legends Mobile is finally ready to launch. It’s going to be dropping on iOS and Android devices next week and prospective players can pre-register now.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced the release date and details of Apex Legends Mobile’s upcoming launch via the Apex Legends Mobile Twitter. The mobile version of Apex Legends will launch on May 17, 2022.

This happens as the main Apex Legends is getting into its Season 13 with the launch of new Legend Newcastle, as well as new changes and challenges for the tropical Storm Point map. More importantly, players that want to get ready for when Apex Legends Mobile launches can pre-register on Android and iOS devices now.

Apex Legends Mobile has seen a limited regional rollout worldwide and will finally be ready to launch in full on iOS and Android devices this May 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile brings a new angle to Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale title, and one that has proven successful for competing games. Call of Duty Mobile has garnered millions of downloads from players worldwide across the regular version and Warzone as well.

Fortnite was also highly popular on mobile devices and has regained a lot of attention with Epic Games and Microsoft partnering to bring Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing the game to be played on iOS for the first time since it was banned in August 2020. Apex Legends Mobile has been in the works for quite some time, but it also had a limited regional rollout to ensure plenty of testing was done.

With Apex Legends Mobile joining the circuit of popular battle royale and FPS titles coming to mobile devices, it looks like Respawn fans have a lot to look forward to next week. Stay tuned for more updates and news as the game launches.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    May 11, 2022 12:14 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Apex Legends Mobile launches on iOS & Android next week

      May 11, 2022 12:28 PM

      Pretty sure this has been out in some non-US countries for a while now and is apparently pretty popular! I don’t see the appeal of playing games like this on a phone, but I’m not the target audience obviously. Glad it’s coming to the US finally for people who are into that kind of thing!

        May 11, 2022 12:29 PM

        Yeah I can’t imagine playing an fps on a touch screen. If it requires controllers, I guess it’s ok, but touch screen only sounds awful.

