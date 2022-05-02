Apex Legends' next season brings new Storm Point changes

Storm Point is the newest Apex Legends map, added to the game just a couple seasons ago. Now, this dangerous tropical island will be seeing some new changes in a forthcoming update. Apex Legends: Saviors is the latest season of the Battle Royale. Game and is introducing a slew of new additions and changes, including a new POI and an extension for Storm Point.
Respawn Entertainment detailed the upcoming changes to Storm Point in a blog post shared to its website. In the seasonal update, the tropical island will receive a new POI (Point of Interest) with Downed Beast. The site of a massive deceased creature along the coastline, Downed Beast is placed between North Pad, Checkpoint, and The Mill. This new location features the same ECHO structures previously found on Kings Canyon and is a high-tier loot area.
Storm Point also gets expanded with the addition of IMC armories.
