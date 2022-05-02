Apex Legends' next season brings new Storm Point changes Apex Legends is shaking up Storm Point in its next season.

Storm Point is the newest Apex Legends map, added to the game just a couple seasons ago. Now, this dangerous tropical island will be seeing some new changes in a forthcoming update. Apex Legends: Saviors is the latest season of the Battle Royale. Game and is introducing a slew of new additions and changes, including a new POI and an extension for Storm Point.

Respawn Entertainment detailed the upcoming changes to Storm Point in a blog post shared to its website. In the seasonal update, the tropical island will receive a new POI (Point of Interest) with Downed Beast. The site of a massive deceased creature along the coastline, Downed Beast is placed between North Pad, Checkpoint, and The Mill. This new location features the same ECHO structures previously found on Kings Canyon and is a high-tier loot area.

Storm Point also gets expanded with the addition of IMC armories.

IMC Armories have been dormant underground for decades on Storm Point. Before the war ended, the IMC created these automated combat support structures and stored them deep underground. Originally intended to support IMC Pilots in combat, they were never activated… until now. When the creature emerged a seismic threat was detected. In response the armories activated and rose to the surface. The armories feature a trove of loot for players to claim, but not without a fight. Once entered, the armory will lock and trigger a battle against waves of hostile Spectres. If players can survive the onslaught for 60 seconds, they’ll be rewarded with the loot within the armory. As a bonus, players can use the armory to launch into the sky and reposition. A massive new POI and the addition of IMC Armories will hopefully give players something to look forward to when dropping into Storm Point in Apex Legends: Saviors. For more on Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, stick with us here on Shacknews.