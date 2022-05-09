Apex Legends Season 13 - Saviors patch notes Here are the patch notes for Apex Legends Season 13 - Saviors.

Apex Legends is entering its latest iteration with Saviors, a new season that adds another Legend to the mix, as well as many map changes and gameplay tweaks. There’s a lot to dive into in Respawn Entertainment’s latest updates, so let’s take a glimpse at the patch notes for Apex Legends Season 13 - Saviors.

New Legend: Newcastle

Heroic Defender

For years, Newcastle defended the small town of Harris Valley, making it a safe haven for all who lived there. Now to fulfill that mission and continue defending his home, he’ll have to prove himself a hero among Legends. In the Apex Games, Newcastle can use his Knockdown Shield to protect his squadmate as he revives them, and even drag them out of harm’s way. He can charge into the fray with a Mobile Shield, blocking weapon damage and deflecting grenades, while his Ultimate erects a fortified Castle Wall.

Passive: Retrieve The Wounded

Drag allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Tactical: Mobile Shield

Throw a controllable drone that creates a moving energy shield.

Ultimate: Castle Wall

Leap to an ally or target area and slam down, creating a fortified stronghold.

Monstrous Map Update

With this being the first map update to Storm Point, our goal was to add new content and improve map features while not subtracting anything. We added a brand-new POI; a washed-up sea creature known as the Downed Beast—which is a unique combat experience for Apex Legends—an organic combat zone, and a refreshing change from man-made architecture. On top of that, we added a brand new PvE feature, IMC Armories, at four strategic locations around the map which can dynamically change the championship outcome. Be wary here, you will encounter waves of Spectres but if you survive you can earn sweet loot tailored to your loadout.

Map Rotation

The map rotation for the season for Saviors will be Storm Point, Olympus, and World’s Edge. We’re also removing the longer 2-hour rotation block. We felt that could be too long considering it could span the whole play session for some people.

Ranked Reloaded

Apex Legends: Saviors’ upgraded Ranked system adds tier demotions, entry cost adjustments,, and a rework of Ranked Points to promote teamplay. The current Ranked goals revolve around Teamplay for Victory, and Accurate Skill & Better Competition. We are making a large number of changes that focus on these two core pillars, with the outcome that players will focus on playing as a team and playing for the win, and RP will be a more accurate representation of your overall game skill.

Balance Updates

Fortified Legends

Fortified no longer reduces headshot damage

Crafting Rotation

Flatline & Longbow coming out and are now floor loot

Rampage & R-301 going into crafter

Gold Weapons

EVA-8, Bow, Flatline, P2020, Spitfire

Helmets Buff

Blue helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%

Purple helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 50% to 65%

Kraber

Headshot multiplier down from 3.0 to 2.0

Damage reduced from 145 to 140

Rampage

Increased reload time from 2.6 to 3.1

Slightly increased handling times

LSTAR

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Overheat cool-off time increased from 2.5 to 3.6

Slightly increased handling times

Devotion

Damage reduced from 16 to 15

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Increased reload time from 2.8 to 3.2

Draw time increased to 0.8 from 0.7

Holster time increased to 0.75 to 0.65

Raise time increased to 0.65 from 0.55

Lower time increased to 0.6 from 0.5

Havoc

Improved recoil at the start of the pattern

Dual Shell

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Mozambique & Peacekeeper

Increased limb damage from 0.8 to 1.0

Crate Weapons

Spitfire back to floor loot

Mastiff into crate

Spitfire

Damage decreased from 19 to 18

Purple & Gold Magazine capacity reduced from 55 to 50

Crouched hipfire spread increased

Removed barrel attachment slot

Reduced headshot damage multiplier from 1.75 to 1.5

Reduced headshot distance from 64m to 57m

Increased reload time from 3.2 to 3.4

Draw time increased to 0.8 from 0.7

Holster time increased to 0.75 to 0.65

Raise time increased to 0.65 from 0.55

Lower time increased to 0.6 from 0.5

Mastiff

Tightened blast pattern

Ammo capacity reduced from 6 to 4

Stockpile ammo: 28

Damage per pellet increased from 11 to 14

Increased pellet size

Fire Rate increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Cells & Syringes

Cells and Syringe spawn rates have been lowered by about 18%

Rampart Improvements

Sheila spin-up time decreased from 1.75s to 1.25s

Amped Cover deploy health increased from 45 to 120

Amped Cover deploy time decreased from 4.25 to 3.6

Valkyrie

Can no longer freely spin while launching during Skyward Dive

Out of Bounds

When going out of bounds the following will be disabled:

Legends Abilities

Weapons, Ordinances and Survival Items

Healing items (Will not cancel mid healing)

All Active Passives (e.g. Valks Jet Packs)

World’s Edge

Redesigned windows at Lava Siphon’s Control Tower to focus sightlines

Added some additional cover around Lava Siphon's Lava Pit

Gondola loot has been tweaked. The chances of finding high-tier armor in them have been notably reduced. Climatizer and Lava Siphon will still remain as High Tier Loot POIs

Arenas Pricing Adjustments

Thermites

100 → 75

Charge Rifle

Lvl 1: 200 → 150

Lvl 2: 200 → 150

Lvl 3: 450 → 400

Longbow

Base: 400 → 300

Lvl 1: 250 → 200

Lvl 2: 300 → 250

Lvl 3: 400 → 350

Sentinel

Lvl 3: 400 → 350

Bocek Bow

Lvl 2: 250 → 200

Lvl 3: 300 → 250

Triple Take

Base: 600 → 500

Lvl 1: 250 → 200

Lvl 2: 300 → 250

Lvl 3: 400 → 300

Devotion

Lvl 1: 150 → 200

Lvl 2: 250 → 350

L-STAR

Lvl 1: 200 → 150

Havoc

Base: 350 → 400

Hemlok

Lvl 2: 250 → 200

Lvl 3: 350 → 300

Prowler

Lvl 2: 300 → 250

Lvl 3: 350 → 300

Bug Fixes

Fix for players inside of Bangalore smoke unintentionally getting aim assist on targets outside of smoke.

Fixed bug where Valk could no longer use Jumptowers if she has been previously shot down during her Ultimate.

Fix for Volt animation for cases where the weapon and reticle have a jittery animation when the player is crouched.

Fix for cases where weapons and attachments can be dropped/switched during Charge Tower interaction leading to animation glitch.

Fix for Charge Rifle Legendary skin “Curse of the Amazon” where the upper part of the weapon blocked camera view when aiming down sites.

Fixed bug for cases when the user accesses the replicator and pulls up their inventory before the UI for the replicator shows up, they can drop their weapon and is stuck in a crouched position.

Canyonlands: Fix for cases when players could get blocked when trying to activate Valk’s Ultimate.

Fixed a bug where Season Trackers were no longer showing what season stats they are tracking.

Fixed bug where the Sentinel could charge instantly when vaulting.

Xbox One: Fix for cases where players sometimes had to skip the Legend Select phase due to being stuck on the "waiting for players" screen.

Fixed issue when Knocking a player on an enemy team and then dying before getting the kill, can lead to the kill being rewarded to another team instead

Arenas - Fixed issue where Boosted Loader was missing on Wingman.

Fixed issue where Finishers are not counted as damage towards Challenges.

Fixed bug where Purple Evo shields glow through closed care packages, loot pins, and Lifeline Care Packages.

Fix for cases where players could get killed by a death box if coming in contact with it on an airship.

Fixed bug for an issue with Players getting killed when throwing a caustic barrel up against an opening door.

Crypto

Fix for cases when Crypto's heirloom (sword) appears stuck in the middle of his body while his drone is deployed.

Fixed issue when inspecting his Heirloom with the "Deadly Byte" skin equipped, can show missing arm texture.

Fix for cases when players could recall their Drone instantly after activating their Ultimate.

Fixed bug for when Crypto is using his legendary skin, and while being revived by a Mirage, he turns invisible except for his sunglasses which remain visible during the revive.

Fuse

Fixed bug where using Fuse’s Tactical in water caused the audio to get overwhelmingly loud.

Fix for bug where players can extend Motherlode's range if used on flyers, Crypto's drone, loot drones, and Loba's Bracelet.

Horizon

Fix for cases when Horizon’s Ultimate disappears if the player opens a door next to it.

Mirage

Fix for bug where the shield regeneration from Wattson's ultimate would reveal Mirage's location when he is invisible while reviving.

Fixed bug for when Mirage’s decoys would sprint faster when the player is armed with an item than when they are unarmed.

Pathfinder

Fix for an issue where grappling grounded Loot Rollers can cause the player to get flung at high velocity.

New Custom Match System

Custom Match is replacing the previous Private Match system.

Custom Match QOL improvements:

UI & Design Improvements. Custom Match now saves Team Names & Match Settings when returning from match to lobby. Match flow improvements.

Added new launch parameters to pre-select viewing targets for Observer.

Updated the color pallet used by Observers when viewing teams (Map Overview + Highlights)

Additionally, fixed the color duplication issue previously seen on the map overview

Updated the Team Eliminated Text with a unique color for Anonymous Mode in Custom Match.

Those are the full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 13 - Saviors, as shared by Respawn Entertainment. For more on Apex Legends, stick with Shacknews.