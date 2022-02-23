Apex Legends Mobile rolls out in limited regions at the end of February The limited regional launch will last until the end of spring 2022, after which we may hear more details on a global launch if all goes well.

Apex Legends has shown little sign of slowing down as it continues to see success in its latest season, but one thing a lot of folks are waiting on is the mobile spinoff of the game. Apex Legends Mobile has been in development for a long time, and it would seem it’s finally set to see the light in certain countries and regions. It’s getting a limited regional launch that will last through spring 2022, after which we may get expanded details on its global launch.

Electronic Arts announced details of Apex Legends Mobile’s upcoming limited regional release in a recently posted FAQ page. Starting on February 28, 2022, Apex Legends Mobile will launch on Android and iOS devices in the regions of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. The limited regional launch will include Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic for play as EA has players check out and playtest a limited collection of the game’s overall intended features on mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile is coming! Starting next week, a limited regional launch for iOS + Android will be available in select countries.



Read our new FAQ for full details. For players in other regions, we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.



🔗: https://t.co/4oP35KekED pic.twitter.com/aaTxiiy0Vt — Respawn (@Respawn) February 23, 2022

With the limited regional test set to go through spring 2022, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment suggested we could learn more details on a global launch once this upcoming playtest event is done.

“We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch,” the FAQ reads. “If you’re in one of the participating test countries, pre-registration is now open. We’re still actively testing the app around the world and we can’t wait for more players to join the fun at launch!”

Apex Legends Mobile was expected to launch back before 2020 ended. However, the game’s mobile launch has been delayed several times over. It had further betas in 2021, but nothing about global launch had been said at the time.

With this limited regional launch, it seems Apex Legends Mobile’s full rollout is getting closer to being a reality. In that case, stay tuned at the end of this coming spring for more details and updates here at Shacknews.