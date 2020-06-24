Apex Legends coming to mobile in 2020 Respawn Entertainment's battle royale will land on mobile devices this year.

It’s already been over a year since EA’s Respawn Entertainment surprise launched Apex Legends, an FPS battle royale starring an assortment of characters with their own unique abilities. In the time since release, Apex Legends has seen a great deal of growth through map changes, new events, and added characters. It was recently announced that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch and would be receiving crossplay. Now, we’ve gotten word that Apex Legends will also be coming to mobile devices.

It wasn’t long ago that EA Play 2020 Live went down, where we got a slew of announcements surrounding Apex Legends. This is where we learned that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop, as well as getting full crossplay support. The news was initially broken in a tweet from Twitter user @ApexLatest. The tweet features a video of EA CEO Andrew Wilson speaking about the company's upcoming plans. “We’ve talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year.” Said Wilson, when speaking on the prospect of the game coming to iOS and Android.

The news that Apex Legends is coming to mobile isn’t a huge shocker, but it does raise questions as to why the company didn’t just announce it along with their other news drops at EA Play Live. The “soft launch” term could imply that Apex we’re getting on mobile will be some sort of beta version, a bit scaled down from the full game. Putting the game on mobile means that Apex Legends will be available just about anywhere that you can play games. It’s currently unknown if Apex Legends crossplay will be compatible with mobile versions.

It’s currently unknown when EA and Respawn Entertainment plan to release Apex Legends on mobile, other than the fact that they’d like to get it done by the end of 2020. As more information becomes available, we’ll be right here to break it down for you on Shacknews.