Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal and open beta dates detailed Infinity Ward is ready to reveal what's next for Call of Duty and then is wasting little time before going into the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.

The Call of Duty League season began its final day of competition on Sunday. While the Grand Finals are going down between the Los Angeles Thieves and the Atlanta FaZe, Infinity Ward was also on hand to reveal what's next with the upcoming Modern Warfare. That includes the date for a major Call of Duty stream, as well as the date for the start of the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.

As revealed on the Call of Duty League Grand Finals stream, the Modern Warfare 2 early access beta will begin on Friday, September 16, but only for PlayStation users. PlayStation users will also have an exclusive open beta window from Sunday, September 18 until Tuesday, September 20. A crossplay beta will then take place during the next week with the early access window for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users running from Thursday, September 22 through Friday, September 23 and the open beta for all platforms taking place from Saturday, September 24 through Monday, September 26.

This will all take place following a special stream called Call of Duty Next. This stream will take place on Thursday, September 15 and will reveal the future of the COD franchise as a whole. Among the items to be addressed are a first look at Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, what's next for Call of Duty Warzone (likely more details on Warzone 2.0), what's next for the Call of Duty mobile gaming space, and more.

While the specific contents of the Modern Warfare 2 beta are mostly under wraps, Infinity Ward did show off one of its new maps. It's the Marina Bay Grand Prix, which takes players onto an active race track. If nothing else, it looks like one of the most unique maps in COD history, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out during the beta. We'll continue monitoring what's going down for Call of Duty, so keep it on Shacknews for any major updates.