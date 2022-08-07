Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal and open beta dates detailed

Infinity Ward is ready to reveal what's next for Call of Duty and then is wasting little time before going into the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Activision
1

The Call of Duty League season began its final day of competition on Sunday. While the Grand Finals are going down between the Los Angeles Thieves and the Atlanta FaZe, Infinity Ward was also on hand to reveal what's next with the upcoming Modern Warfare. That includes the date for a major Call of Duty stream, as well as the date for the start of the Modern Warfare 2 open beta.

Modern Warfare 2 open beta dates

Source: Call of Duty League

As revealed on the Call of Duty League Grand Finals stream, the Modern Warfare 2 early access beta will begin on Friday, September 16, but only for PlayStation users. PlayStation users will also have an exclusive open beta window from Sunday, September 18 until Tuesday, September 20. A crossplay beta will then take place during the next week with the early access window for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users running from Thursday, September 22 through Friday, September 23 and the open beta for all platforms taking place from Saturday, September 24 through Monday, September 26.

Modern Warfare 2 fire scene

Source: Activision

This will all take place following a special stream called Call of Duty Next. This stream will take place on Thursday, September 15 and will reveal the future of the COD franchise as a whole. Among the items to be addressed are a first look at Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, what's next for Call of Duty Warzone (likely more details on Warzone 2.0), what's next for the Call of Duty mobile gaming space, and more.

While the specific contents of the Modern Warfare 2 beta are mostly under wraps, Infinity Ward did show off one of its new maps. It's the Marina Bay Grand Prix, which takes players onto an active race track. If nothing else, it looks like one of the most unique maps in COD history, so it should be interesting to see how it plays out during the beta. We'll continue monitoring what's going down for Call of Duty, so keep it on Shacknews for any major updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola