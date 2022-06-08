Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Warzone 2.0 will launch shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale mode will get a 2.0 refresh that incorporates features from Modern Warfare 2 after its October launch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

One of the biggest things to come to Call of Duty since the launch of the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019 was the revamped battle royale mode in the form of Warzone. It’s become an incredibly successful facet of the franchise where features of the main games become like major chapter updates to Warzone. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming in October 2022, it promises to be a similar major shift for the battle royale with Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard calling it Warzone 2.0 and promises it will release shortly after Modern Warfare 2’s launch.

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward went into deeper details on Warzone 2.0 following a major reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on June 8, 2022. According to a new webpage on the Call of Duty website full of details about Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming launch, the battle royale mode is getting a refreshed launch soon after that Infinity Ward and Activision are calling Warzone 2.0. Reportedly, Infinity Ward and Raven Software are collaborating on the refresh which will incorporate a multitude of features from Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will come soon after Modern Warfare 2's launch, promising to continue the mode's standalone state while incorporating new features and elements from the new game.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 webpage goes into deeper detail on what players can expect from Warzone 2.0, promising it will remain a standalone experience alongside Modern Warfare 2:

Given how popular Call of Duty: Warzone has been since its release, it makes perfect sense that Activision would dedicate a major section of its hype for Modern Warfare 2 to the mode. For more details and updates, be sure to stay tuned to our continuing Call of Duty coverage.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 8, 2022 12:45 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Warzone 2.0 will launch shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

    • maulla legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 8, 2022 1:49 PM

      Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.

      This is the best possible thing for warzone. The game has been crap since cold war was integrated. Really excited for this.

