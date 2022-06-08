Warzone 2.0 will launch shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 The Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale mode will get a 2.0 refresh that incorporates features from Modern Warfare 2 after its October launch.

One of the biggest things to come to Call of Duty since the launch of the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019 was the revamped battle royale mode in the form of Warzone. It’s become an incredibly successful facet of the franchise where features of the main games become like major chapter updates to Warzone. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming in October 2022, it promises to be a similar major shift for the battle royale with Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard calling it Warzone 2.0 and promises it will release shortly after Modern Warfare 2’s launch.

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward went into deeper details on Warzone 2.0 following a major reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on June 8, 2022. According to a new webpage on the Call of Duty website full of details about Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming launch, the battle royale mode is getting a refreshed launch soon after that Infinity Ward and Activision are calling Warzone 2.0. Reportedly, Infinity Ward and Raven Software are collaborating on the refresh which will incorporate a multitude of features from Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will come soon after Modern Warfare 2's launch, promising to continue the mode's standalone state while incorporating new features and elements from the new game.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 webpage goes into deeper detail on what players can expect from Warzone 2.0, promising it will remain a standalone experience alongside Modern Warfare 2:

With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, we have taken a wide range of community feedback to heart. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon.

Given how popular Call of Duty: Warzone has been since its release, it makes perfect sense that Activision would dedicate a major section of its hype for Modern Warfare 2 to the mode. For more details and updates, be sure to stay tuned to our continuing Call of Duty coverage.