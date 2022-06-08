Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops new reveal trailer

Call of Duty fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the next title in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Now, fans have something to sink their teeth into as a brand new reveal trailer for the game was shared today to Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel.
The trailer opens in a disorienting sort of way, with a character being suspended upside down from a helicopter. It then shifts after the game’s logo is shown, with a voice narration noting “we got a hit on Hassan” and “we can’t take him in Iran, he’s not in Iran.”
The trailer then shows a number of different characters as well as firefight scenarios across a variety of locations like a container ship and burning battlefield at night. The trailer also includes a stellar track from Metallica’s Black album, Wherever I May Roam.
Finally, the trailer ends with a release date, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set to release this year on October 28. This year’s Call of Duty game is being developed by Infinity Ward and serves as a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
The website also includes a wealth of other pertinent information about the game that’s worth reading through. For example, it touches on campaign details and characters:
As well as the game’s multiplayer component:
The game is described as “the most advanced Call of Duty in history” and features a “physically based material system” which allows for state-of-the-art photogrammetry. Additionally, the game features a new “advanced AI system.” Not only can Call of Duty fans look forward to a brand new title in October, they can also look forward to a “wholly new Warzone” that’ll reportedly “launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe.”
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28 and will be available across a multitude of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Battle.net and Steam). Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone will be released later this year on the same platforms.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.