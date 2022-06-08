Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops new reveal trailer The trailer, set to Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam," offers an exciting look at the latest Call of Duty title.

Call of Duty fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the next title in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Now, fans have something to sink their teeth into as a brand new reveal trailer for the game was shared today to Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel.

The trailer opens in a disorienting sort of way, with a character being suspended upside down from a helicopter. It then shifts after the game’s logo is shown, with a voice narration noting “we got a hit on Hassan” and “we can’t take him in Iran, he’s not in Iran.”

The trailer then shows a number of different characters as well as firefight scenarios across a variety of locations like a container ship and burning battlefield at night. The trailer also includes a stellar track from Metallica’s Black album, Wherever I May Roam.

Finally, the trailer ends with a release date, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set to release this year on October 28. This year’s Call of Duty game is being developed by Infinity Ward and serves as a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

“Witness and experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is as the action picks up following the harrowing and breathtaking action from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019),” the game’s website reads.

The website also includes a wealth of other pertinent information about the game that’s worth reading through. For example, it touches on campaign details and characters:

This Campaign is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness.



Deploying alongside you are iconic squadmates: Team leader Captain John Price; seasoned sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick; the lone wolf himself, fan-favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley; fearless Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish; as well as the newest team member, Colonel Alejandro Vargas, an incorruptible Tier 1 Operator and member of the Mexican Special Forces.

As well as the game’s multiplayer component:

Those who preorder and drop into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer at launch will be among the first to try out and level up the multiple base weapons, explore a wide range of maps and modes, meet an international cast of Operators, and more.



With new ways to play and numerous gameplay innovations, including a revamped Gunsmith that offers more customization than ever before, Modern Warfare II will hit the ground running on day one, ready to welcome newcomers and fierce competitors alike. The first to the fight will also be well-prepared for an incredible post-release calendar, set to include a massive amount of free post-launch content drops featuring new maps, modes, and blockbuster special events that can’t be missed.

The game is described as “the most advanced Call of Duty in history” and features a “physically based material system” which allows for state-of-the-art photogrammetry. Additionally, the game features a new “advanced AI system.” Not only can Call of Duty fans look forward to a brand new title in October, they can also look forward to a “wholly new Warzone” that’ll reportedly “launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe.”

Elaborating on this further, the site reads:

In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon.



Development on the all-new, dynamic Warzone 2.0 experience is also being led by Infinity Ward, along with Raven Software. The new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone also features the same technology powering Modern Warfare II, so both titles leverage the Call of Duty engine that first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019), providing the most seamless and advanced Call of Duty experiences ever. In addition, expect more intel on a new sandbox mode and the brand-new playspace as we get closer to launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28 and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Battle.net and Steam).

For more information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, check out the game's official website.

