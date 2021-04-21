Call of Duty: Warzone passes 100 million players in 13 months Just hours away from Season 3's launch, Call of Duty: Warzone has passed the 100 million player mark.

One of the most impressive feats in gaming is maintaining a high player count. It was expected that Call of Duty: Warzone would eventually hit the 100 million player milestone eventually. Few expected Activision's battle royale to hit that number in just a little over a year. On Wednesday, Activision celebrated Warzone passing 100 million players globally, as well as the Call of Duty franchise as a whole selling more than 400 million units.

The 100 million player count was announced on the Call of Duty website. This includes players who have accessed Warzone through the game's standalone client, through last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and through the more recent Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Call of Duty: Warzone first released on March 10, meaning the battle royale managed to hit the 100 million player count in just 13 months. This is particularly impressive when juxtaposed with one of its biggest battle royale competitors, Respawn's Apex Legends, which announced that it had passed 100 million players exactly one week ago. It took Apex Legends almost double the time to hit the 100 million player threshold.

Activision is also celebrating the success of the Call of Duty franchise as a whole, noting that the entire franchise had sold over 400 million premium units in its lifetime. Here's the statement posted to the aforementioned website post.

While celebrating the number of players who have dropped into Warzone, we also crossed another major milestone across the franchise: over 400 Million Call of Duty premium games have been sold since the very first Call of Duty launched back in October 2003, to the franchise's most recent release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in November 2020.

Warzone doesn't look like it'll be slowing down anytime soon, either. Season 3 will launch tonight and feature a series of changes to the Verdansk map, as well as a new Hunt For Adler event. Those who are more into traditional Call of Duty can find new additions to multiplayer and Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This post is going up just minutes away from a massive nuke dropping on Verdansk and paving the way for Season 3.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play game and is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. We'll be keeping an eye on everything happening around Verdansk, so keep an eye on Shacknews for the latest. And be sure to follow the Call of Duty: Warzone topic for the latest news and guides.