Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale launches free-to-play on March 10 Call of Duty: Warzone has been fully confirmed and will be launching on March 10. Check out the official trailer for COD new battle royale mode.

The details for Call of Duty: Warzone have finally been confirmed. Activision is indeed launching a free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale and launched a new trailer ahead of the game’s launch. Get ready to throw down against 150 players as this new set of modes throws you and up to two buddies into the fray to take it all.

Infinity Ward and Activision officially revealed Call of Duty: Warzone via the Activision blogs and Call of Duty YouTube channel on March 9, 2020. Launching on March 10, 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone will be a standalone addition to the Call of Duty franchise, featuring this generation’s much anticipated battle royale mode. There will be a second mode as well - Plunder Mode - in which squads try to get the most cash by the end of the match. Getting to the end won’t be enough if you don’t have the bank to be king of the hill. Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone just below to see the mode in action.

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Warzone confirms a slew of details leaked earlier this morning when someone accidentally posted a video of Call of Duty: Warzone early. As was mentioned before, the game supports crossplay across PC and consoles. Cash also supposedly figured heavily into Call of Duty: Warzone’s battle royale, but while it will help with weapons, killstreaks, and team revives, the Plunder Mode seems even more interesting, where having the most cash at the end of the game is literally how you win.

With the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone launching on March 10 and finally bringing battle royale action to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 generation of the franchise, are you going be jumping in on the action?