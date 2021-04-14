New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Apex Legends passes 100 million players across the globe

Apex Legends has hit another big milestone, passing 100 million players globally.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Apex Legends is a little over two years old, but the teams at EA and Respawn are still passing major milestones on a regular basis. The latest is a pretty big one for the Apex team. On Wednesday, EA announced that over 100 million players around the world have logged into Apex Legends since its launch in February 2019.

Apex Legends passing the big 100 million player milestone shouldn't come as a big surprise to anybody who has followed the game since its launch. It garnered a lot of initial buzz following its post-Super Bowl release, rapidly drawing players en route to the best free-to-play launch ever at the time. It should be noted that Apex Legends has passed the 100 million player mark just weeks after the game expanded its player base by jumping onto the Nintendo Switch.

The celebration comes just days after Respawn announced the start date for Apex Legends Season 9. There's no word on exactly what's coming to Season 9 just yet. That's mainly because the Season 8 Battle Pass is set to run until May 3. More details on Season 9 are expected in the weeks ahead.

There's a lot more coming to Apex Legends in addition to the current roster of 16 characters. We'll be watching for any new changes here at Shacknews, so be sure to follow that Apex Legends topic for the latest developments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola