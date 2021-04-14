Apex Legends passes 100 million players across the globe Apex Legends has hit another big milestone, passing 100 million players globally.

Apex Legends is a little over two years old, but the teams at EA and Respawn are still passing major milestones on a regular basis. The latest is a pretty big one for the Apex team. On Wednesday, EA announced that over 100 million players around the world have logged into Apex Legends since its launch in February 2019.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

Apex Legends passing the big 100 million player milestone shouldn't come as a big surprise to anybody who has followed the game since its launch. It garnered a lot of initial buzz following its post-Super Bowl release, rapidly drawing players en route to the best free-to-play launch ever at the time. It should be noted that Apex Legends has passed the 100 million player mark just weeks after the game expanded its player base by jumping onto the Nintendo Switch.

The celebration comes just days after Respawn announced the start date for Apex Legends Season 9. There's no word on exactly what's coming to Season 9 just yet. That's mainly because the Season 8 Battle Pass is set to run until May 3. More details on Season 9 are expected in the weeks ahead.

There's a lot more coming to Apex Legends in addition to the current roster of 16 characters. We'll be watching for any new changes here at Shacknews, so be sure to follow that Apex Legends topic for the latest developments.