Apex Legends Season 9 start date

Here's when Apex Legends Season 9 begins.
Donovan Erskine
Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is currently in Season 8, which added new weapons and a new playable character to the game. The season first began back in February, and is set to come to a close soon. With that in mind, fans of the battle royale are eager to find out what’s on the horizon. Well, let’s take a look at the start date for Apex Legends Season 9.

When does Apex Legends Season 9 start?

Apex Legends Season 9 will begin on May 4, 2021. Though developer respawn has not publicly shared any information about Season 9, we know this because the Battle Pass for Season 8 is set to expire on May 3. Presumably, the following Season would begin on the next day. Of course, this is subject to change once Respawn Entertainment begins rolling out the official details for Season 9.

When Season 9 arrives in Apex Legends, we can expect a new Battle Pass, new skins, and a new playable Legend, at the very least. Respawn could always have additional tricks up its sleeves, such as map changes, weapons, and more. A new season also means a new ranked split, giving players another opportunity to wipe the slate clean and prove why they’re among the best of the best.

As of now, Apex Legends Season 9 will begin on May 4, 2021. However, we’ve seen Respawn extend a season before, so it’s entirely possible that it could happen again. In such an event, we would see the beginning of Season 9 delayed. With Apex Legends Season 8 set to conclude in less than a month, we’re likely not far off from official details on Apex Legends Season 9.

