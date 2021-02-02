New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apex Legends gets a March release date for Nintendo Switch

It's not ready for the Season 8 launch, but Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch has a release date and it's not far away.
Ozzie Mejia
2

This has been a busy day for the teams at Electronic Arts and Respawn. Apex Legends kicked off Season 8 on all platforms. Well, maybe not all platforms. Wasn't there a Nintendo Switch version of this game coming? As a matter of fact, there is and Respawn offered an update on this version of the game. The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends is almost ready and will be ready to release in March.

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button," Game Director Chad Grenier said on the Apex Legends website. "We're very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go."

The Switch version of Apex Legends will be fully caught up with its other platform counterparts. That means players will dive right into Season 8, which includes new Legend Fuse. On top of that, if you're a Switch owner getting started on Apex Legends for the first time, you'll be granted 30 free levels towards the Season 8 Battle Pass. Plus, you'll receive double XP for the first two weeks after the game's release.

Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch represents the latest magic act for Panic Button, who most recently worked on the Switch port for Doom Eternal. You can learn more about that in our exclusive interview. The Switch version of Apex Legends will offer full feature parity going forward and cross-platform play will be enabled, allowing anyone who owns Nintendo's handheld hybrid to jump into games with users on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Look for the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends to release on March 9. Like the other versions of the game, it will be a free-to-play title.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

