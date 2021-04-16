New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
When is Warzone's Verdansk nuke event?

Here's when the nukes will hit Verdansk and add a new map to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Donovan Erskine
2

Call of Duty: Warzone has been around for over a year now, and the developers at Raven Software have worked to keep the experience fresh for players. That said, some have grown tired of the Verdansk map that has been featured since day one. However, strong clues suggest that we may be soon saying goodbye to Verdansk, as nukes are soon to descend upon the land. Let’s look at when the Verdansk nuke event will happen in Warzone.

When is Warzone’s Verdansk nuke event?

We’ve recently seen more and more zombies show up in Verdansk, which will likely be the leading reason behind the nuke event. Players have also noticed missile silos appearing around the map. According to a cryptic post from the Call of Duty Twitter account, the Nuke event will go down on April 21 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. In their tweet, the company simply states “The end is near…”

Interestingly enough, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is scheduled to end on April 21, which is what the countdown is likely pointing towards. The popular working theory is that the end of Season 2 will see Verdansk completely destroyed by nuclear attacks. Then, Warzone Season 3 will start fresh with a brand new map, and plenty of content to follow. It would be the second major live event to take place in Warzone, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was also revealed using the battle royale.

As massive of a map that Verdansk is, hardcore fans have grown a bit tired of it. Raven Software is looking to change things up with a clean slate for Season 3. We don’t have any clues as to what the new map will be like, or if we’ll ever see Verdansk again, but we know the Warzone nuke event will go down next week.

