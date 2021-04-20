Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 start time Here is when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 begins.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is set to come to its explosive conclusion with the nuke event. Following that, Warzone Season 3 will begin, bringing about a slew of changes to the Call of Duty battle royale. Let’s look at exactly when Season 3 begins in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to begin on April 22. The update will go live on April 21 at 9 p.m. PT and on April 22 at 12 a.m. ET. Avid players of Warzone have noticed the slew of changes leading up to the nuke event, which was even confirmed by the developers. This major event will usher in the map changes to Verdansk that will be seen in Season 3.

In addition to map changes to Verdansk, there will be a bunch of new things to do and see when Warzone Season 3 begins. Developer Raven Software has outlined all of the major changes in a post to the Call of Duty website. Season 3 will add four new multiplayer maps including Standoff, a returning map from Black Ops 2.

Warzone players will also get to experience the Hunt for Adler event, a Warzone-exclusive event that ties directly into the ongoing storyline of Black Ops Cold War. Participating players can earn a new operator skin in addition to a calling card, a weapon charm, and more.

Now that you know exactly when Warzone Season 3 starts. You’re ready to jump in and experience everything new that the game has to offer. Stick with Shacknews for the latest news and guides on Call of Duty: Warzone.