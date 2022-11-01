Phil Spencer affirms Microsoft isn't 'taking Call of Duty from PlayStation' Microsoft's Phil Spencer shared reassurance recently that the company has no plans to keep Call of Duty off PlayStation consoles.

Following Microsoft’s announcement that it’s acquiring Activision Blizzard, there have been feelings of unease expressed by Call of Duty fans in regards to whether the games will continue to release on PlayStation consoles.

To help alleviate some of these concerns, Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, recently confirmed point blank in an exclusive interview with YouTubers Justine and Jenna Ezarik on their "Same Brain" podcast that the company intends to continue shipping Call of Duty on PlayStation “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”

“As long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation,” Spencer told Justine and Jenna Ezarik.

Spencer goes on to make comparisons to what Microsoft has done with Minecraft and how it’s expanded the places where people can play Minecraft before sharing the desire to take the same approach in terms of where Call of Duty can go.

“Similar to what we’ve done with Minecraft, since we’ve owned that, we’ve expanded the places people can play Minecraft. We haven’t reduced the places, and it’s been good for the Minecraft community in my opinion, and I want to do the same as we think about where Call of Duty can go.”

Other details shared by Spencer on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard include the company being in the regulatory process at present and how this means it has no decision making or authority over what Activision Blizzard is doing. Spencer also notes he expects the deal to close within the fiscal year for Microsoft which ends in June.

“We announced in January of 2022 our intent to acquire Activision Blizzard King and now we are in the regulatory process which means I spend a lot of time in front of regulators talking about this industry and what our intent is with the deal. We expect that it will close in this fiscal year for Microsoft which is this crazy thing that ends in June… we kind of think in that time frame is when it will close. I’m pretty confident in the deal closing."

All in all, the interview conducted by YouTubers Justine and Jenna Ezarik is a fantastic one, and one that’s full of a lot of important information that people have been asking. Not only in terms of Call of Duty and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but also topics like Game Pass growth and the future of Xbox. For more of Spencer’s thoughts on these, be sure to check out the full interview on YouTube.

