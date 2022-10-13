Activision Blizzard faces new lawsuit over sexual harassment & revenge porn The latest lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleges varied sexual misconduct against a former lead and calls for CEO Bobby Kotick to be removed.

The legal team at Activision Blizzard has another fresh battle ahead of it as yet another lawsuit is added to the pile against the Call of Duty company, this one alleging sexual harassment, revenge threats, inappropriate and unwanted contact, and further accusations. The plaintiff, known only as Jane Doe filed the lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court and demands compensation, punitive damages, and the removal of Bobby Kotick from CEO position at the company.

The lawsuit filing was reported recently by UK publication The Daily Mail and names ex-Activision Blizzard manager Miguel Vega as the perpetrator of said allegations. According to Doe, Vega made unwanted advances towards her, including groping, attempted kisses, and further sexual harassment. In addition to allegations of sexual harassment and battery, Doe alleges that Vega took offense when his advances were denied and threatened to post compromising photos of her. The two were engaged in a virtual friendship before Doe’s work at Blizzard in 2009, but the possibility of a relationship ended when Doe married in 2011. Nonetheless, the photos were apparently given to Vegas before the marriage in a decision Doe claims she now regrets in the suit.

The new sexual harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard not only demands compensation and punitive damages, but also the removal of Bobby Kotick for allowing abuse and even protecting abusers.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Vega has since left Activision Blizzard, but Doe claims the company is responsible for allowing the harassment to happen and doing an unsatisfactory job of protecting employees. In particular, Doe echoes previous allegations that Bobby Kotick knew about the culture of harassment in Activision Blizzard and did little to address it, even protecting abusers instead. With that in mind, Doe’s lawsuit also demands that Bobby Kotick be removed from his position as CEO for his part in allowing harassment to happen.

This is the latest in a long line of allegations and lawsuits against Activision Blizzard, which included an investigation by the SEC and a suit from the state of California on behalf of the Department of Fair Employment & Housing. It remains to be seen how this latest lawsuit will fare, but Activision Blizzard seems to be digging in its heels as it moves towards acquisition by Microsoft. Stay tuned as we follow for further updates and details.