Watch the Call of Duty: Next September 15 livestream here Set your alarms because Call of Duty: Next is streaming today and you can watch it live right here.

Call of Duty continues to be a powerhouse in the video game sphere, drawing in players every year that a game is released. Today, fans of the long-running series will get to celebrate its importance with the Call of Duty: Next livestream. This is an opportunity for the developers behind CoD to lay out its plans for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and give insights into its other products, like Warzone. You can catch the livestream right here on Shacknews.

The Call of Duty: Next livestream will start at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on September 15, 2022. This livestream is an opportunity for players to learn more about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, specifically, the game’s multiplayer. Beyond that, viewers will also get more insight into Warzone and the version of the game coming to mobile.

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the news, Microsoft and Sony are currently trading statements back and forth regarding the importance of Call of Duty. In early August, Sony said that Call of Duty was an “essential game” while Microsoft disagreed. All of this stems from Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which means it will own the Call of Duty IP.

You can read more about Call of Duty: Next over on the official Call of Duty site. Check out our guide on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta times so you’re ready to test out the game before it releases later this year. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the most important announcements from today’s Call of Duty: Next livestream.