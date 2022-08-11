How to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer betas Learn when you can play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer betas and how to get access early.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer early access and open betas are happening, and players need to know how to sign up, gain access, and start playing early. While the beta will be available across all platforms, users on PlayStation will have the most time with the game. Beyond this, those who preorder will have access to multiplayer even earlier.

Below are the dates for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access and open betas, divided into each platform. The official Call of Duty post notes that the beta codes are tied to players’ Activision accounts, meaning you can play on whatever platform you want. Note that crossplay is available starting on September 22.

PlayStation Early Access & Open Beta

To play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer early access period on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, users must preorder digitally or at retail. This will grant them access to the game two days early. If you don’t preorder, you can play the game when it is in open beta. Here are the dates to remember. Note that the start time is the same for each period, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET:

September 16 – 17: PlayStation only, early access

September 18 – 20: PlayStation only, open beta

September 22 – 23: PlayStation open beta, other platforms early access

September 24 – 26: All Platforms, open beta

PlayStation players will have the most time with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Those who preorder will be able to experience the game for 10 days, from September 16 to 26 (there will be a one day break on September 21).

Xbox Early Access & Open Beta

To play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox, players can either preorder for early access or wait and play the open beta two days later. You will be able to access multiplayer for a total of five days if you preorder and only three days if you do not. Here are the dates to remember. Note that the start time is the same for each two-day period, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET:

September 22 – 23: Xbox & PC early access, PlayStation open beta

September 24 – 26: All platforms, open beta

Players that preorder the game will get the most out of the preview period. If you were going to be playing anyway, preordering for the early access on Xbox is a good idea.

PC Early Access & Open Beta

Playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer early access and open beta on PC is the same as Xbox. Preorder the game to get early access or play for free and only experience the open beta. Here are the dates for when PC players can jump in. Note that the start time is the same for each period, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET:

September 22 – 23: PC & Xbox early access, PlayStation open beta

September 24 – 26: All platforms, open beta

As you can see, PC players receive significantly less time with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preview than PlayStation users. However, if you want to play for the most time (on PC), you will need to preorder the game.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer early access and open beta kicks off in September. To get the most playtime with the game, users will want to opt for PlayStation as it boasts five additional days. However, those on Xbox and PC will still be able to play for five days if they preorder the title. In the event you don’t preorder, jump in on September 24 to play the open beta. Keep your eyes trained on our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page for more information before and after its October 28 release date.