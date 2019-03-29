Battlefield 5 Chapter 5 update introduces War in the Pacific
DICE's FPS gains two new factions, new weapons, and new maps nearly a year after its original release.
DICE's FPS gains two new factions, new weapons, and new maps nearly a year after its original release.
Two more maps have joined the Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest maps for Battlefield 5 as part of Tuesday's 4.4 update.
Jump into Battlefield 5's newest playable map Al Sundan with the release of new Chapter 4 DLC.
We spoke with the live team behind EA's World War 2 shooter about what players can expect through the end of 2019.
EA gave a new glimpse at content from Defy the Odds, as well as a look at concept art for the anticipated Pacific Theater release later this fall.
The Tides of War continue with the impending release of Defying the Odds, the newest content release campaign for Battlefield 5.
Battlefield 5's latest map takes players to Greece, as they re-enact 1941's Operation Mercury.
The Rented Server Program will finally make its way to Battlefield 5, sometime later this year.
Drop into Battlefield 5 Firestorm this weekend to check out the game's new Duo Mode.
Wondering if Battlefield 5 Firestorm is free? Learn how much money it takes to dive into the latest EA DICE battle royale release.