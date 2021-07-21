Battlefield 1 & Battlefield 5 free on Prime Gaming in limited time deal Those with an Amazon Prime account can claim both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 for free from now through August, one after the other.

Electronic Arts and DICE may be gearing up for the next big thing in the Battlefield franchise, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy what’s come immediately before. What’s more, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can enjoy the previous games for free if you haven’t picked them up yet. Prime Gaming just announced a deal in which Amazon Prime subscribers can pick up Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 for free throughout the coming month and keep them for good.

Prime Gaming announced its latest incentive for subscribers on its Twitter and with a YouTube video on July 21, 2021. Right now through August 4, 2021, Amazon Prime subscribers can head over to the Prime Gaming loot page and claim Battlefield 1 to keep, giving them free access to the game on PC. Then, from August 2 through the following weeks after, players will also be able to grab Battlefield 5 through the same page. You only need to claim them sometime within the window with your Amazon Prime account and then you own them for good.

Both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 were highly acceptable entries in the series. The first took players back to World War 1 where Battlefield 5 revisited World War 2 for the first time in fifteen years in the storied franchise. They weren’t without their issues, but it didn’t keep them from still being grand spectacles well worth decent scores in their Shacknews reviews.

Now that Battlefield 2042 is a known quantity and very quickly approaching later this year, it’s a good time to take a look back and enjoy what came just before the upcoming trip into the near future of grand modern military combat.

If you have an Amazon Prime account and don’t have Battlefield 1, be sure to claim it while you can, and stay tuned for the availability of Battlefield 5 on August 2. Need to link your Amazon Prime account to Prime Gaming? Follow our guide to do just that.