Battlefield 2042 - Everything we know Learn everything about Battlefield 2042, from campaign and multiplayer, to release dates, battle passes, and more

The Battlefield franchise is back in the spotlight with the reveal of Battlefield 2042. Set to launch later this year, this game will take the first-person shooter franchise back to a modern setting. Publisher EA and developer DICE have dropped a plethora of information on the game, so let’s recap everything we know about Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 gameplay

EA and DICE gave us our first look at Battlefield 2042 with an entirely cinematic trailer. Though the trailer is five minutes in length, there is zero gameplay featured. However, it’s been confirmed that we will get our first glimpse at Battlefield 2042 gameplay on June 13, as a part of Xbox’s showcase at E3 2021.

Battlefield 2042 release date, platforms, and prices

Battlefield 2042 will launch globally on October 22 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC version of the game will cost $59.99, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X version will cost $69.99. It was shared that the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC version of Battlefield 2042 will feature multiplayer matches of up to 128 players, while the last-gen versions will only support up to 64. Maps will also be larger on the current-gen and PC platforms.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a campaign?

No, Battlefield 2042 will not have a campaign or story mode. The developers themselves confirmed this shortly after the game’s reveal. In an interview, director Daniel Berlin said that this decision was made so that DICE could focus on what it does best. The developers plan to tell the game’s overarching story through content added in the online modes.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a battle royale mode?

No, there will not be a battle royale mode in Battlefield 2042. Just like with the decision to scrap the campaign, EA and DICE decided not to pursue a battle royale mode for this new entry in the series. That said, the massive online battles and teased Hazard Mode will check a lot of the boxes that make battle royale games so enticing.

Battlefield 2042 battle pass and seasonal content

DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be a live-service game, with seasonal updates delivering new content for players on a consistent basis. There will also be a paid battle pass, which will reward players with exclusive content for playing the game and leveling up. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the battle pass model is present in just about every major online video game in recent memory.

Dynamic maps in Battlefield 2042

One of the really interesting nuggets of information that we learned about Battlefield 2042 is its introduction of weather hazards and dynamic maps. During the cinematic reveal trailer, we see a massive tornado rip through the battlefield, swallowing up soldiers, vehicles, and structures. In addition to tornadoes, players will also experience sandstorms, rocket-launches, and other map-altering events.

Is there a Battlefield 2042 beta?

There will indeed be an open beta for Battlefield 2042 in the months leading up to its release. EA and DICE have stated that the beta will be available for all players across every platform that the game is being released on. Players who choose to pre-order Battlefield 2042 will be granted early access to the Battlefield 2042 open beta.

That’s everything we know about Battlefield 2042 as of now. As we get closer to the game’s October 22 release date, return to this page for future updates.