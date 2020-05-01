A new Battlefield game will be coming in 2021, says EA According to a recent statement from EA, players can expect to see a new Battlefield game in 2021, whatever form that takes.

It would appear that we have a window for when we can see more of the Battlefield series. Though many of DICE’s current catalogue is seemingly coming to a close, it would appear that EA and DICE are gearing up for a future release. The latest entry in the Battlefield series could come out as early as 2021.

EA revealed their plans for a 2021 Battlefield game in a statement on April 29, 2020, as reported by IGN. The statement addresses recent news that both Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 are receiving their last content updates. With DICE and EA wrapping up work on both titles, they are reportedly turning their attention towards a new game for the Battlefield franchise.

“The team at DICE is working on the standalone Battlefield V update releasing this summer, and continuing their work on delivering Community Games,” an EA spokesperson said. “Longer term, the studio is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021."

With the possibility of a new Battlefield looming next year, EA did not confirm whether it would be Battlefield 6, a possible Battlefield 2, a spinoff like Hardline, or even a return to the Bad Company series. Even so, it would seem the opportunities are quite open at this time. Battlefield 5 was pretty good if our Shacknews review had anything to say about it, but there was also plenty of room for improvement in things like the UI and making sure bugs weren’t in from the get-go. For EA’s part, they’ve also previously addressed that they were not thrilled with Battlefield 5’s sales, which fell around one million units short of what they were going for, as reported by PC Gamer.

The window between Battlefield 5 and whatever DICE and EA have planned in 2021 will mark the longest hiatus on a new title in the series. It will be interesting to see what they come up with to try to capture fan and player attention once again next year.