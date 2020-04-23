New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Battlefield 5 is getting a final content update this June

It's the end of an era for Battlefield 5, as the game will receive one final update before support is discontinued this summer.

Brittany Vincent
1

It looks like it's time to put Battlefield 5 to pasture, as it's getting one final content update in June, and that's all she wrote.

DICE has confirmed that it will cease updating Battlefield 5 this summer with additional content past this season, with one new content pack headed out in June with new weapons, content, and specific changes to the game.

Following the summer update, the base game will only begin receiving maintenance updates only. There will still be Company Coin and Battlefield Currency drops here and there, but there won't be any new content to look forward to. In fact, it may even be past June that the final update is released due to concerns about COVID-19 as the developers are working from home.

There will still be Friday Night Battlefield servers on their way, and special events and activities will be introduced to the game in addition to Throwback Thursdays. There just won't be new content drops any longer. Perhaps this means another Battlefield is finally in the works? We'll have to wait and see. Remember, Battlefield 5 came out in 2018, so it's starting to be time for another one to roll around.

Right now, the game is sitting on Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, which ends on April 29. For more info, be sure to check out the official Battlefield announcement.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola