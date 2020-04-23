Battlefield 5 is getting a final content update this June It's the end of an era for Battlefield 5, as the game will receive one final update before support is discontinued this summer.

It looks like it's time to put Battlefield 5 to pasture, as it's getting one final content update in June, and that's all she wrote.

DICE has confirmed that it will cease updating Battlefield 5 this summer with additional content past this season, with one new content pack headed out in June with new weapons, content, and specific changes to the game.

Following the summer update, the base game will only begin receiving maintenance updates only. There will still be Company Coin and Battlefield Currency drops here and there, but there won't be any new content to look forward to. In fact, it may even be past June that the final update is released due to concerns about COVID-19 as the developers are working from home.

There will still be Friday Night Battlefield servers on their way, and special events and activities will be introduced to the game in addition to Throwback Thursdays. There just won't be new content drops any longer. Perhaps this means another Battlefield is finally in the works? We'll have to wait and see. Remember, Battlefield 5 came out in 2018, so it's starting to be time for another one to roll around.

Right now, the game is sitting on Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, which ends on April 29. For more info, be sure to check out the official Battlefield announcement.