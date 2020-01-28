Battlefield 5 Update 6.0 takes players Into the Jungle The war in the Pacific continues as the Battlefield 5 team prepares to drop the newest content for the first-person shooter next week.

After introducing players to the Pacific theater of World War 2 near the end of 2019, EA and DICE are almost ready to launch the newest content update for Battlefield 5. Update 6.0 for Battlefield 5 will be known as Into the Jungle and it arrives with an all-new map called Solomon Islands, as well as new weapons and Tide of War content.

Like the two maps released late last year for Battlefield 5, Solomon Islands takes place during the latter stages of World War 2 where the Allied forces battled against Japan. The lush, tropical islands offer a vibrant color palette against which chaos and destruction will take place. Unlike the desolate, black sand-covered landscape of the Iwo Jima map, Solomon Islands looks like it would make a nice vacation spot. At first glance, it does bear some resemblance to the Vietnam maps for the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 expansion. The Update 6.0 trailer indicates that the map will launch with Breakthrough, Team Deathmatch, Squad Conquest, and Conquest modes available to play.

The map was designed by the same team behind Argonne Forest in Battlefield 1 and promises to offer a similar cramped and hectic playstyle. Like most Battlefield content updates, Into the Jungle will arrive with a boatload of cosmetics so that you will look your best when flying airplanes into straw huts or sneaking around tanks. Tides of War progression ranks will give players the chance to earn new outfits fast. New weapons are also on the way, including the Type 11 MG, M2 Carbine, and M1A1 Bazooka. The trailer promises that Into the Jungle will be released in early February.

Make sure you are ready for all the big releases headed your way this year by taking a look at our constantly-updated 2020 release date calendar. Don’t let any cool games pass you by.