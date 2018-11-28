Mortal Kombat 11 Joker gameplay trailer highlights the Clown Prince of Crime
We got our first look at the Joker as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11 and he's brought a whole host of gadgets with him, including a Batman plushie gun.
We got our first look at the Joker as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11 and he's brought a whole host of gadgets with him, including a Batman plushie gun.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
If Superman: World's Finest exists, could we finally get a good Superman game?
Telltale is celebrating Batman Day by bringing its second season to a new platform, while discounting the whole series on PC.
Episode five, called Same Stitch, tells two very different tales when it comes to John Doe.
The fourth episode of Batman: The Telltale Series is scheduled to launch next week, and judging by its launch trailer, we're sure it'll put a smile on your face.
Gotham City is reeling after the events of the second episode of Batman: The Telltale Series, and in the third episode's launch trailer, nothing appears to be going Bruce's way.
There's been a lot of changes in Gotham City since the second episode as a New World Order rises in the third episode of Batman: The Telltale Series.
Bruce Wayne is going to have a lot of explaining to do in the second episode of Batman: The Telltale Series.
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Return to Arkham will be released in October.