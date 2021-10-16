Gotham Knights trailer introduces the Court of Owls at DC FanDome 2021 In a Gotham without Batman, the city is in more danger than ever, thanks to a mysterious new group called the Court of Owls.

DC's FanDome continued with a fresh look at the next big Batman game... which won't feature Batman. Gotham Knights looks at the grim future of Gotham City, in which Bruce Wayne appears to have died. The city is still being protected by Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and The Red Hood, but a sinister new force waits in the wings to take over: The Court of Owls.

The newest Gotham Knights trailer introduces the mysterious underground faction known as the Court of Owls, setting up their appearance through a tense exchange between Nightwing and The Penguin. Originally created by Batman writer Scott Snyder in the 2011 comic book storyline of the same name, the Court of Owls has mysteriously pulled the strings on many of Gotham City's dealings for centuries. In addition to acting as a shadowy cabal, the Court of Owls commands mysterious and deadly assassins, known as Talons. The fiercely-loyal Talons are particularly monstrous, as they seemingly cannot be killed and those that are can be revived through the use of the rejuvenating Lazarus Pit.

Gotham Knights was originally revealed at last year's DC FanDome event, introducing a more cooperative approach to the Batman formula. WB Games Montreal, the team behind Batman: Arkham Origins, is working on this title and was ideally looking to have the game ready for release in 2021. That quickly proved unfeasible, as WB Montreal announced a delay to 2022 earlier this year.

Gotham Knights is set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2022. There's more to come from DC FanDome, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.